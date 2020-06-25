Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3408 Dillon St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3408 Dillon St
3408 Dillon Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3408 Dillon Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Canton
Property Highlights
-Hardwood Floors
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Exposed Brick
-Big Back Yard
(RLNE4641728)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3408 Dillon St have any available units?
3408 Dillon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3408 Dillon St have?
Some of 3408 Dillon St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3408 Dillon St currently offering any rent specials?
3408 Dillon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3408 Dillon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3408 Dillon St is pet friendly.
Does 3408 Dillon St offer parking?
No, 3408 Dillon St does not offer parking.
Does 3408 Dillon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3408 Dillon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3408 Dillon St have a pool?
No, 3408 Dillon St does not have a pool.
Does 3408 Dillon St have accessible units?
No, 3408 Dillon St does not have accessible units.
Does 3408 Dillon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3408 Dillon St does not have units with dishwashers.
