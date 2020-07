Amenities

2 rooms for rent in a whole house that has one tenant currently. $1050 for back room, $950 for middle room UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED. Both rooms have closets, windows and hardwood flooring. House is furnished and also has finished basement, washer dryer, updated kitchen, half bath on main level, outdoor space and garage. $40 app fee $60 move in fee. Call for more information.