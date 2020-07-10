3318 O'DONNELL STREET

Amenities

Rarely available 3 BR/2.5 BA on an extra long lot with rooftop deck, large fenced backyard, and 3 CAR PARKING in the heart of Canton! You'll absolutely love this updated beautiful home that is move-in ready and dog friendly! The basement is huge and could serve as a 3rd bedroom OR a great entertaining space! The owners will be leaving behind the rooftop furniture for the new tenants to enjoy. In additional to 3 car parking in the rear, there is a LARGE fenced back yard off of the kitchen with a built in doggie door, making this a perfect city oasis for any pet owner wanting to stay in the city with a yard for their dog! This one won't last long, so contact us today to schedule your showing. Available July 15th. CONTACT Port City Property Management with inquiries at 410.357.6009.