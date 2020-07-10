All apartments in Baltimore
3318 O'DONNELL STREET
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:07 AM

3318 O'DONNELL STREET

3318 O'donnell Street · No Longer Available
Location

3318 O'donnell Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Rarely available 3 BR/2.5 BA on an extra long lot with rooftop deck, large fenced backyard, and 3 CAR PARKING in the heart of Canton! You'll absolutely love this updated beautiful home that is move-in ready and dog friendly! The basement is huge and could serve as a 3rd bedroom OR a great entertaining space! The owners will be leaving behind the rooftop furniture for the new tenants to enjoy. In additional to 3 car parking in the rear, there is a LARGE fenced back yard off of the kitchen with a built in doggie door, making this a perfect city oasis for any pet owner wanting to stay in the city with a yard for their dog! This one won't last long, so contact us today to schedule your showing. Available July 15th. CONTACT Port City Property Management with inquiries at 410.357.6009.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3318 O'DONNELL STREET have any available units?
3318 O'DONNELL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3318 O'DONNELL STREET have?
Some of 3318 O'DONNELL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3318 O'DONNELL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3318 O'DONNELL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3318 O'DONNELL STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3318 O'DONNELL STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3318 O'DONNELL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3318 O'DONNELL STREET offers parking.
Does 3318 O'DONNELL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3318 O'DONNELL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3318 O'DONNELL STREET have a pool?
No, 3318 O'DONNELL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3318 O'DONNELL STREET have accessible units?
No, 3318 O'DONNELL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3318 O'DONNELL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3318 O'DONNELL STREET has units with dishwashers.

