Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool dog park

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park pool

Renovated 1,100 square foot home in Canton. Newer appliances, kitchen cabinets, hardwood floors and windows. One block from Canton Crossing. Two BRs, two and one-half baths; whirlpool jets in the MBR.. Plenty of closet and other storage space. Ample street parking on Toone and cross streets. Easy access to I 95. Excellent street parking. Pet friendly, one block to the dog park. Great location. Available at the end of May. Reach out for an appointment to see this excellent rental.