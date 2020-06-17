3305 KENYON AVENUE

Amenities

READY TO MOVE IN AND FULLY RENOVATED, freshly painted - 2BED 2 BATHS Townhome in the heart of Baltimore City. Hardwood floors, unfinished basement good to be used as storage, nice backyard to enjoy with your family and neighbors. COMING SOON - BRAND NEW Washer and Dryer. Close to transportation, 4 minutes from Forman Mills Mall 10 minutes away from Herrington Manor State Park and Lake Herrington which offers swimming, canoeing, kayaking, picnicking, hiking, tennis, volleyball and 20 furnished log cabins for rental use year-round. Vouchers holders open! No pets allowed