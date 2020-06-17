All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:24 PM

3305 KENYON AVENUE

3305 Kenyon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3305 Kenyon Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
tennis court
volleyball court
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
tennis court
volleyball court
READY TO MOVE IN AND FULLY RENOVATED, freshly painted - 2BED 2 BATHS Townhome in the heart of Baltimore City. Hardwood floors, unfinished basement good to be used as storage, nice backyard to enjoy with your family and neighbors. COMING SOON - BRAND NEW Washer and Dryer. Close to transportation, 4 minutes from Forman Mills Mall 10 minutes away from Herrington Manor State Park and Lake Herrington which offers swimming, canoeing, kayaking, picnicking, hiking, tennis, volleyball and 20 furnished log cabins for rental use year-round. Vouchers holders open! No pets allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3305 KENYON AVENUE have any available units?
3305 KENYON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3305 KENYON AVENUE have?
Some of 3305 KENYON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3305 KENYON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3305 KENYON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3305 KENYON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3305 KENYON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3305 KENYON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3305 KENYON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3305 KENYON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3305 KENYON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3305 KENYON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3305 KENYON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3305 KENYON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3305 KENYON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3305 KENYON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3305 KENYON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
