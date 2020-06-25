All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3300 OLYMPIA AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3300 OLYMPIA AVE
Last updated July 8 2019 at 9:43 PM

3300 OLYMPIA AVE

3300 Olympia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3300 Olympia Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Cross Country

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
4 Bedroom 2 full Bath split level home available for rent starting July 1, 2019. Utilities not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 OLYMPIA AVE have any available units?
3300 OLYMPIA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3300 OLYMPIA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3300 OLYMPIA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 OLYMPIA AVE pet-friendly?
No, 3300 OLYMPIA AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3300 OLYMPIA AVE offer parking?
Yes, 3300 OLYMPIA AVE offers parking.
Does 3300 OLYMPIA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 OLYMPIA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 OLYMPIA AVE have a pool?
No, 3300 OLYMPIA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3300 OLYMPIA AVE have accessible units?
No, 3300 OLYMPIA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 OLYMPIA AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3300 OLYMPIA AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3300 OLYMPIA AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3300 OLYMPIA AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln
Baltimore, MD 21209
Northwest Townhomes
2629 W Mosher Street
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way
Baltimore, MD 21230
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Pleasantview
6600 Knottwood Ct
Baltimore, MD 21214
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland