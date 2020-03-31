330 Allendale Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

3br 2bath. Finished basement. Front-load washer and dryer and utility sink. Possible 4th BR in the lower level. Good room sizes. Central air conditioning and ice cold AC. Gas heat, cooking, and hot water. Updated easy to clean flooring. Beautifully updated and maintained home in a very convenient area.

