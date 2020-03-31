All apartments in Baltimore
330 Allendale Street
330 Allendale Street

Location

330 Allendale Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
West Mulbery

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3br 2bath. Finished basement. Front-load washer and dryer and utility sink. Possible 4th BR in the lower level. Good room sizes. Central air conditioning and ice cold AC. Gas heat, cooking, and hot water. Updated easy to clean flooring. Beautifully updated and maintained home in a very convenient area.
3br 2bath. Finished basement. Front-load washer and dryer and utility sink. Possible 4th BR in the lower level. Good room sizes. Central air conditioning and ice cold AC. Gas heat, cooking, and hot water. Updated easy to clean flooring. Beautifully updated and maintained home in a very convenient area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Allendale Street have any available units?
330 Allendale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 Allendale Street have?
Some of 330 Allendale Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Allendale Street currently offering any rent specials?
330 Allendale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Allendale Street pet-friendly?
No, 330 Allendale Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 330 Allendale Street offer parking?
No, 330 Allendale Street does not offer parking.
Does 330 Allendale Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 Allendale Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Allendale Street have a pool?
No, 330 Allendale Street does not have a pool.
Does 330 Allendale Street have accessible units?
No, 330 Allendale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Allendale Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 Allendale Street has units with dishwashers.
