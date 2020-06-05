All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 325 S Regester St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
325 S Regester St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

325 S Regester St

325 South Regester Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Upper Fells Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

325 South Regester Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fells Point / Rooftop Deck / Renovated - Property Id: 276765

Just renovated beautiful home in Fells Point. Walk 2 blocks to Fells Point bars / restaurants or a little further to Canton / Patterson park. Free street parking. 1 mile waterfront walk to Inner Harbor or quick drive. Amazing rooftop deck with views of the city. Available furnished as pictured ($300 additional per month) or unfurnished.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276765
Property Id 276765

(RLNE5774888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 S Regester St have any available units?
325 S Regester St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 S Regester St have?
Some of 325 S Regester St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 S Regester St currently offering any rent specials?
325 S Regester St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 S Regester St pet-friendly?
No, 325 S Regester St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 325 S Regester St offer parking?
No, 325 S Regester St does not offer parking.
Does 325 S Regester St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 S Regester St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 S Regester St have a pool?
No, 325 S Regester St does not have a pool.
Does 325 S Regester St have accessible units?
No, 325 S Regester St does not have accessible units.
Does 325 S Regester St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 S Regester St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Sublet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct
Baltimore, MD 21207
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct
Baltimore, MD 21209

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland