325 S Regester St

Fells Point / Rooftop Deck / Renovated



Just renovated beautiful home in Fells Point. Walk 2 blocks to Fells Point bars / restaurants or a little further to Canton / Patterson park. Free street parking. 1 mile waterfront walk to Inner Harbor or quick drive. Amazing rooftop deck with views of the city. Available furnished as pictured ($300 additional per month) or unfurnished.

