3219 ELLIOTT STREET
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

3219 ELLIOTT STREET

3219 Elliott Street · No Longer Available
Location

3219 Elliott Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
A Must See 2bd /1.5ba with den Canton row home! Located on the 3200 block of Elliott Street in the heart of Canton, this home boasts light and charm with its hardwood flooring through main living space. Nice and bright updated kitchen with tile flooring and stainless steel appliances to include a dishwasher and a breakfast bar! Washer/Dryer located on the first floor in mudroom off kitchen. Large walk-in closet on main level perfect for storage or a pantry! Half bath on first floor. Second floor has open concept to second bedroom with bathroom and second floor balcony access. Pass-through den to first bedroom with nice sized closets in both the den and first bedroom! Ceiling fans.Central A/C. Cellar perfect for storage. Parking pad for one vehicle behind property for ease! Utilities not included in rent.Available now!Centrally located in Canton with easy access to great retail like Target, Safeway, boutique shops and amazing eats and drinks to boot! Great spot for entertaining as well! Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3219 ELLIOTT STREET have any available units?
3219 ELLIOTT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3219 ELLIOTT STREET have?
Some of 3219 ELLIOTT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3219 ELLIOTT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3219 ELLIOTT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3219 ELLIOTT STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3219 ELLIOTT STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3219 ELLIOTT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3219 ELLIOTT STREET offers parking.
Does 3219 ELLIOTT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3219 ELLIOTT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3219 ELLIOTT STREET have a pool?
No, 3219 ELLIOTT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3219 ELLIOTT STREET have accessible units?
No, 3219 ELLIOTT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3219 ELLIOTT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3219 ELLIOTT STREET has units with dishwashers.

