Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

3214 Elmora Ave

3214 Elmora Avenue · (240) 600-0979
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3214 Elmora Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
4X4

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3214 Elmora Ave · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1056 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Town Home in 4X4, Near Penn Lucy and Ednor Gardens - Beautiful covered porch front on quiet street. Hardwood floors and plenty of natural light. Charming kitchen, open living and dining area, recessed lighting and ceiling fans, a washer/dryer, renovated baths, gas cooking, central air, and unfinished storage basement. Convenient powder room on main level. Fenced back yard with patio.

Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.

Housing Vouchers welcome (INCLUDING 2 BEDROOM VOUCHERS)

(RLNE2266676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3214 Elmora Ave have any available units?
3214 Elmora Ave has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3214 Elmora Ave have?
Some of 3214 Elmora Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3214 Elmora Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3214 Elmora Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3214 Elmora Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3214 Elmora Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3214 Elmora Ave offer parking?
No, 3214 Elmora Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3214 Elmora Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3214 Elmora Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3214 Elmora Ave have a pool?
No, 3214 Elmora Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3214 Elmora Ave have accessible units?
No, 3214 Elmora Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3214 Elmora Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3214 Elmora Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
