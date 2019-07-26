3214 Elmora Ave

Amenities
Town Home in 4X4, Near Penn Lucy and Ednor Gardens - Beautiful covered porch front on quiet street. Hardwood floors and plenty of natural light. Charming kitchen, open living and dining area, recessed lighting and ceiling fans, a washer/dryer, renovated baths, gas cooking, central air, and unfinished storage basement. Convenient powder room on main level. Fenced back yard with patio.
Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.
Housing Vouchers welcome (INCLUDING 2 BEDROOM VOUCHERS)
(RLNE2266676)