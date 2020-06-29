Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3136 HARFORD ROAD
Last updated April 8 2020 at 1:57 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3136 HARFORD ROAD
3136 Harford Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3136 Harford Road, Baltimore, MD 21218
Montebello
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
**UNITS FOR RENT***
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3136 HARFORD ROAD have any available units?
3136 HARFORD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3136 HARFORD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3136 HARFORD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3136 HARFORD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3136 HARFORD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3136 HARFORD ROAD offer parking?
No, 3136 HARFORD ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3136 HARFORD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3136 HARFORD ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3136 HARFORD ROAD have a pool?
No, 3136 HARFORD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3136 HARFORD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3136 HARFORD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3136 HARFORD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3136 HARFORD ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3136 HARFORD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3136 HARFORD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
