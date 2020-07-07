All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 29 2019 at 8:46 AM

311 S.wolfe St

311 South Wolfe Street · No Longer Available
Location

311 South Wolfe Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedroom, 2 full bathroom three-level townhouse. Large living room with original hardwood floors. Dual-zone heating system, ceiling fans and central air conditioning. Main level with full bathroom with ceramic tile shower stall. Eat-in kitchen with bamboo flooring, granite counters, good cabinet space, and appliances including dishwasher, built-in microwave above gas range, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. Room off back of kitchen with open window between rooms, and with 2-in-1 front loading washer/dryer. Fenced back patio, and unfinished basement for storage. Second floor with 2 bedrooms and 2nd full bathroom. Back bedroom and bathroom with cork flooring, and bedroom with claw-foot tub and new vanity sink. Front bedroom with built-in exposed brick shelving. Third floor with original hardwood flooring in 2 bedrooms and exposed brick areas along top of side walls. Pets considered with additional non-refundable fee. Available Now, $2700/month + utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 S.wolfe St have any available units?
311 S.wolfe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 S.wolfe St have?
Some of 311 S.wolfe St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 S.wolfe St currently offering any rent specials?
311 S.wolfe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 S.wolfe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 S.wolfe St is pet friendly.
Does 311 S.wolfe St offer parking?
No, 311 S.wolfe St does not offer parking.
Does 311 S.wolfe St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 S.wolfe St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 S.wolfe St have a pool?
No, 311 S.wolfe St does not have a pool.
Does 311 S.wolfe St have accessible units?
No, 311 S.wolfe St does not have accessible units.
Does 311 S.wolfe St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 S.wolfe St has units with dishwashers.

