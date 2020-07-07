311 S.wolfe St

Amenities

4 bedroom, 2 full bathroom three-level townhouse. Large living room with original hardwood floors. Dual-zone heating system, ceiling fans and central air conditioning. Main level with full bathroom with ceramic tile shower stall. Eat-in kitchen with bamboo flooring, granite counters, good cabinet space, and appliances including dishwasher, built-in microwave above gas range, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. Room off back of kitchen with open window between rooms, and with 2-in-1 front loading washer/dryer. Fenced back patio, and unfinished basement for storage. Second floor with 2 bedrooms and 2nd full bathroom. Back bedroom and bathroom with cork flooring, and bedroom with claw-foot tub and new vanity sink. Front bedroom with built-in exposed brick shelving. Third floor with original hardwood flooring in 2 bedrooms and exposed brick areas along top of side walls. Pets considered with additional non-refundable fee. Available Now, $2700/month + utilities