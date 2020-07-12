/
little italy
180 Apartments for rent in Little Italy, Baltimore, MD
61 Units Available
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,635
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
1166 sqft
This new property provides views of the Inner Harbor and is near The Gallery Mall. Various amenities include doorman, valet, clubhouse, hot tub, coffee bar and much more. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
24 Units Available
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,701
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1088 sqft
High-rise living at its finest, complete with stunning harbor and downtown views. World-class amenities feature pool, sauna, coffee bar, theater room and more. Everything you need is right at home! Recently renovated, luxury interiors.
1 Unit Available
1205 GOUGH STREET
1205 Gough Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,550
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Little Italy Charmer now available for rent! This home boasts a HUGE master bedroom with LARGE walk-in closet, private back deck, new bathroom, custom quartz counter-tops, all new lighting, fully finished basement with full bath (would be ideal for
1 Unit Available
213 S High St
213 South High Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Check it out ch0eck it out for rent $3,200 for sale $975,000 John Stockton Licensed Realtor Ron Howard & Associates with RE/MAX Preferred Direct: 410.660.0013 Office: 443.573.9222 Fax: 410.510.
1 Unit Available
322 S Exeter St
322 South Exeter Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1565 sqft
322 S Exeter St Available 07/20/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Townhome in Little Italy! - Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome in charming Little Italy! Inviting main level features hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, and updated kitchen that leads to a spacious
1 Unit Available
250 PRESIDENT STREET
250 South President Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come live graciously at the gateway of Harbor East at Scarlett Place. This one bed, one bath high floor unit has been completely renovated to create an immediate feeling of relaxation when you enter.
1 Unit Available
233 ALBEMARLE STREET
233 Albemarle Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2210 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 3 bedroom home, located in Little Italy. Gorgeous hardwood floors through out living room and dining room. Galley kitchen with lots of natural sun light. Finished basement, can be used as a family room, game room, office or a 4th bedroom.
1 Unit Available
307 S EXETER STREET
307 South Exeter Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1497 sqft
RENTAL OPPORTUNITY! AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED TOWNHOUSE IN THE HEART OF LITTLE ITALY. LIGHT AND AIRY WITH INTERIOR WINDOWS AND SLIDING GLASS DOOR.
1 Unit Available
1220 BANK STREET
1220 Bank Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
2077 sqft
Truly extraordinary industrial loft condo located in the heart of Little Italy and steps away from neighboring Harbor East.
1 Unit Available
505 ALBEMARLE STREET
505 Albemarle Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
936 sqft
Location Location Location! Updated 3BR/1BA townhome located on the edge of Little Italy and Harbor East. Enjoy the large bedrooms, hardwood floors, formal dinning room, washer & dryer and full basement offering tons of storage.
1 Unit Available
717 PRESIDENT STREET
717 South President Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1594 sqft
Stunning 2 bedroom 2.5 Bath residence for lease located in Harbor East's premier Spinnaker Bay Condominium.
1 Unit Available
238 S HIGH ST #2
238 South High Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,095
Welcome to the Heart of Little Italy! 1 bedroom & 1 Bath ready for immediate move in. 24 hour application approval. This apartment is beautifully maintained with full size washer & dryer and full size kitchen.
1 Unit Available
Eight 50 Aliceanna
850 Aliceanna Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1594 sqft
Industrial-modern living at it's finest, find this unique turn-key oasis in downtown Harbor East. Fresh paint and brand new flooring welcome you into this Two bedroom, Two bath residence.
1 Unit Available
222 S Exeter St
222 South Exeter Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
****CALL OR TEXT RON TODAY!!**** ****443*447*5238**** *******$2000/MO UNFURNISHED******** *******$2300/MO FURNISHED********* This is a lovely 2 bed 3 bath townhouse in Little Italy Just blocks from Johns Hopkins and the inner harbor makes this an
Results within 1 mile of Little Italy
14 Units Available
Thames Point
1900 Thames St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
1213 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,114
1350 sqft
Situated in a stunning building dating back to the 1870s, you can expect exposed stone walls and hardwood floors, as well as in-unit laundry and garbage disposal. Gym, online portal and parking as standard.
25 Units Available
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,703
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,596
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,146
1174 sqft
Fully furnished apartments within the historic Fells Point neighborhood. Community includes a billiards room, lounge bar, yoga studio and theater. Close to Patterson Park, the National Aquarium, and lots of bars and restaurants.
46 Units Available
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,027
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,157
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1099 sqft
Convenient Charles Street location. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool. Units are furnished with modern appliances including washer and dryer. Pet-friendly.
36 Units Available
1405 Point
1405 Point St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,636
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
957 sqft
Offering studios to three-bedroom apartments within steps of the waterfront and Central Plaza, with 9-foot ceilings and wall-to-wall windows. Convenient amenities include 24-hour concierge, valet dry-cleaning, pet services, and local retail discounts.
49 Units Available
10 Light Street
10 Light St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,210
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,042
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1317 sqft
Landmark building in Financial District close to all the excitement. Green certified building has rooftop pool and dog park, fitness center, controlled access, and yoga studio. Bright interiors, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans.
24 Units Available
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,695
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1359 sqft
Easy access to I-95 and the charming restaurants of Fells Point. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, luxurious bathrooms with framed mirrors and granite countertops. Community has gym, private movie theater and pool.
1 Unit Available
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,012
933 sqft
Luxury apartment homes and lofts with towering ceilings, views of Inner Harbor and premium details. Community amenities include fitness center, private parking garage and business center. Utilities included.
40 Units Available
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,527
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
995 sqft
In the heart of Downtown near Lexington Market, Royal Farms Arena, and Port Discovery Children's Museum. Custom lighting, 10-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and custom cabinetry. Community amenities include a pet grooming station and bike storage.
31 Units Available
The Eden
777 S Eden St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,760
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1225 sqft
Stunning location right near the water in Fell's Point. Sleek, luxury design. On-site amenities include yoga, internet cafe, garages and gym. In-unit laundry, updated appliances and larger bedrooms. Coffee bar on-site.
33 Units Available
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,457
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,728
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1275 sqft
Located in Baltimore, the apartments in this housing community include spacious walk-in closets, air conditioning and hardwood floors. The community also features a recreation center and 24-hour concierge.
