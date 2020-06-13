/
/
stevensville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:59 PM
39 Apartments for rent in Stevensville, MD📍
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
923 CLOVERFIELDS DR
923 Cloverfields Drive, Stevensville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Knock Knock!! The sought after community of Cloverfields has a rental opening! Cloverfields has all the amenities you would expect to have on Kent Island.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
501 MARION QUIMBY DR #A-1
501 Marion Quimby Dr, Stevensville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
First floor Kent Island condominium in the Thompson Creek Condo community features a master bedroom with attached bathroom, a second bedroom and full hallway bathroom, living room with wood burning fireplace and sliders to the deck and storage
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
117 CREEKSIDE COMMONS COURT
117 Creekside Commons Court, Stevensville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1120 sqft
Clean Pet friendly townhouse with small fenced in yard just minutes from the bridge. Very clean , hardwood floors, granite counters in large open kitchen. Steps to the water.
Results within 1 mile of Stevensville
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
108 Ringneck Court
108 Ring Neck Court, Chester, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1774 sqft
Eastern Shore Living in Quiet Community - Chester - 108 Ring Neck Ct is a condo in Chester, MD 21619. This 1,747 square foot condo features 2 beds upstairs and 2.5 baths, with the potential for a bedroom or office on the basement floor.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
210 Cedar Rd
210 Cedar Road, Chester, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
2700 sqft
Available 09/01/20 210 Cedar - Property Id: 132247 Beautiful Year Round Sunsets. Newly renovated kitchen. Waterfront views from every room. 2700 sqft. Dock with 2 SeaDoo lifts and 20,000 lbs. boat lift available.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1619 LOVE POINT ROAD
1619 Love Point Road, Queen Anne's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1653 sqft
This spacious three-bedroom two-bath rancher is on one acre. The interior has an open floor plan with a huge family room, kitchen, dining room and laundry/office.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2605 HARRINGTON ROAD
2605 Harrington Road, Chester, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1852 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED, beautifully renovated ranch-style home on a spaciously open lot. Stunning kitchen with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Gorgeously refinished hardwood floors. Completely updated bathrooms.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1 QUEEN VICTORIA COURT
1 Queen Victoria Court, Chester, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1260 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1 QUEEN VICTORIA COURT in Chester. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Stevensville
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
138 Long Point Road
138 Long Point Road, Queen Anne's County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
1726 sqft
Long Point Rd, Stevensville, MD - 4 bed 2.0 bath Romancoke on the Bay Well maintained split level in the water privileged community of Romancoke on the Bay.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1508 CALVERT ROAD
1508 Calvert Road, Queen Anne's County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2192 sqft
Very well maintained 1/2 acre Cape Cod Water-View RENTAL nestled in the Community of Marling Farms in Chester. Better Hurry...Rare Opportunity-Featuring 4br, 2.5 ba. with inviting Living Rm. w/FP, & a Spacious Family rm.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
104 FOX RUN LANE
104 Fox Run Lane, Queen Anne's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1681 sqft
GORGEOUS PARK-LIKE SETTING! Just like NEW...
Results within 10 miles of Stevensville
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Hillsmere Shores
9 Units Available
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,490
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Annapolis is your kind of town and Spa Cove is your kind of apartment community. Living here puts you close to everything you love about life on the Chesapeake.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,433
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated near I-695, I-495, 1-97 and U.S. Route 50. Recently renovated units offer modern style kitchens, ceramic style baths and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
18 Units Available
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,245
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
836 sqft
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
316 Burnside St. #205
316 Burnside Street, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
EASTPORT Condo! Walk to town! - COMING SOON! Located in the heart of Eastport! Walk to town from this 1 bed 1 bath condo. Roof top offers views of Spa Creek and the City ! Updated kitchen.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
706 Southern Hills Dr
706 Southern Hills Dr, Cape St. Claire, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1015 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious Condo Located in Great School District - Property Id: 300295 CONDO AVAILABLE FOR RENT: ?AUG 2020?1,015 Sq. ft. $1,500/mo.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3350 Arundel On The Bay Rd
3350 Arundel on the Bay Road, Annapolis Neck, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/02/20 Gorgeous custom home, fun floor plan! Water access - Property Id: 98832 Gorgeous, custom built, fun open floor plan, quiet neighborhood.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11 Randall Court
11 Randall Court, Annapolis, MD
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
4200 sqft
Annapolis 19th Century Georgian Home - Once in a decade this rare and unusual property becomes available. 11 Randall Court is the West Wing of the historic Bordley Randall House, the first 5 part Georgian mansion built in 18th century Annapolis.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1476 SHARPS POINT RD
1476 Sharps Point Road, Anne Arundel County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Plenty of space to spread out in this four bedroom, two and a half bath, home, with over 3,600 finished square feet. There is also an office on the main level, and a two car garage.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
223 PERRYS CORNER ROAD
223 Perrys Corner Road, Grasonville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1344 sqft
For Rent! Spacious 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath single family detached home! Well-maintained and landscaped.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
959 BREAKWATER DR
959 Breakwater Drive, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Well maintained town-home in Mariners Landing. Close to shopping. Easy access to Baltimore and Washington. Lister must accompany showings/tenant occupied.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Cape St. Claire
1 Unit Available
1155 PINE TREE DR
1155 Pine Tree Drive, Cape St. Claire, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1228 sqft
Lease begins July 1st. Minimum credit score of 650 and minimum monthly income of $3800. Credit and background check: $40 per person. Lovely, updated cottage with large great room, eat-in kitchen, den, fenced-in yard with large deck and shed.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
928 WELLS AVE #A
928 Wells Avenue, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Fully renovated (2020) gem, located in the heart of Eastport. Be the first to enjoy this pristine home for lease.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Cape St. Claire
1 Unit Available
1327 HAZEL NUT CT
1327 Hazel Nut Court, Cape St. Claire, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Available for July 1st move in!! Two Year Lease preferred, discount available. Come live on the Broadneck Pennisula. This wonderful townhome was renovated in 2018. The current tenant will be moving at the end of June.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Stevensville rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,630.
Some of the colleges located in the Stevensville area include Towson University, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, Coppin State University, and Goucher College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Stevensville from include Washington, Baltimore, Columbia, Glen Burnie, and Towson.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDFerndale, MDCoral Hills, MDChester, MDSummerfield, MDMitchellville, MDEaston, MD