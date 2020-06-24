All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3104 ELLERSLIE AVENUE S

3104 Ellerslie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3104 Ellerslie Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Better Waverly

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3/1 rental, recently remodeled.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3104 ELLERSLIE AVENUE S have any available units?
3104 ELLERSLIE AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3104 ELLERSLIE AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
3104 ELLERSLIE AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 ELLERSLIE AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 3104 ELLERSLIE AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3104 ELLERSLIE AVENUE S offer parking?
No, 3104 ELLERSLIE AVENUE S does not offer parking.
Does 3104 ELLERSLIE AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3104 ELLERSLIE AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 ELLERSLIE AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 3104 ELLERSLIE AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 3104 ELLERSLIE AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 3104 ELLERSLIE AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 ELLERSLIE AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3104 ELLERSLIE AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3104 ELLERSLIE AVENUE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 3104 ELLERSLIE AVENUE S does not have units with air conditioning.
