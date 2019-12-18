3013 ABELL AVE

Charming Charles Village porch front home within walking distance to farmers market, Hopkins campus, Union Memorial Hosp. and local businesses, large eat in kitchen, rear deck/small yard, washer/dryer, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
