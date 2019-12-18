All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3013 ABELL AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3013 ABELL AVE
Last updated June 16 2019 at 1:59 PM

3013 ABELL AVE

3013 Abell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3013 Abell Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Abell

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming Charles Village porch front home within walking distance to farmers market, Hopkins campus, Union Memorial Hosp. and local businesses, large eat in kitchen, rear deck/small yard, washer/dryer, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3013 ABELL AVE have any available units?
3013 ABELL AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3013 ABELL AVE have?
Some of 3013 ABELL AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3013 ABELL AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3013 ABELL AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3013 ABELL AVE pet-friendly?
No, 3013 ABELL AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3013 ABELL AVE offer parking?
Yes, 3013 ABELL AVE offers parking.
Does 3013 ABELL AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3013 ABELL AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3013 ABELL AVE have a pool?
No, 3013 ABELL AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3013 ABELL AVE have accessible units?
No, 3013 ABELL AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3013 ABELL AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3013 ABELL AVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Banner Hill
611 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Brooke Court
6103 Bellona Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21212
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D
Baltimore, MD 21216
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland