Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3012 ELLIOTT STREET
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:57 AM

3012 ELLIOTT STREET

3012 Elliott Street · No Longer Available
Location

3012 Elliott Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
Property Amenities
Perfectly located on one of the best streets in Canton, this traditional three bedroom and two bathroom rowhome offers an abundance of space. The home features a spacious living room with built-ins and dining room. A large kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, built-in storage, and a large walk-in pantry appeals to any chef. This property has two deeded lots allowing one for a large back patio perfect for entertaining and a work shed. Located in the heart of Canton a few blocks from Canton Square and walkable to the water and endless restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3012 ELLIOTT STREET have any available units?
3012 ELLIOTT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3012 ELLIOTT STREET have?
Some of 3012 ELLIOTT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3012 ELLIOTT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3012 ELLIOTT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 ELLIOTT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3012 ELLIOTT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3012 ELLIOTT STREET offer parking?
No, 3012 ELLIOTT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3012 ELLIOTT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3012 ELLIOTT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 ELLIOTT STREET have a pool?
No, 3012 ELLIOTT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3012 ELLIOTT STREET have accessible units?
No, 3012 ELLIOTT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 ELLIOTT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3012 ELLIOTT STREET has units with dishwashers.

