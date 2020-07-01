3012 ELLIOTT STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Perfectly located on one of the best streets in Canton, this traditional three bedroom and two bathroom rowhome offers an abundance of space. The home features a spacious living room with built-ins and dining room. A large kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, built-in storage, and a large walk-in pantry appeals to any chef. This property has two deeded lots allowing one for a large back patio perfect for entertaining and a work shed. Located in the heart of Canton a few blocks from Canton Square and walkable to the water and endless restaurants.