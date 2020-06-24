All apartments in Baltimore
301 Swale Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

301 Swale Avenue

301 Swale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

301 Swale Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21225
Cherry Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
pet friendly
All new appliance washer, dryer, refrigerator, stove and microwave

Electric heating and AC

Hard wood floods and new carpet upstairs.

One car garage attached, drive way and street parking.

Sprinkles and smoke detectors in every room.

5 minutes from Downtown Baltimore.

private backyard.

Details
Beds/Baths: 3BD/2.5BA 1250sqft

Rental Terms
Rent: $1,475.00
Available: 03/1/2019
Application Fee: $40.00
Security Deposit: $1,475.00
Pet Policy
Cats not allowed
Dogs not allowed

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/28636

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4765071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Swale Avenue have any available units?
301 Swale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 Swale Avenue have?
Some of 301 Swale Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Swale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
301 Swale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Swale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 Swale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 301 Swale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 301 Swale Avenue offers parking.
Does 301 Swale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Swale Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Swale Avenue have a pool?
No, 301 Swale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 301 Swale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 301 Swale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Swale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Swale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
