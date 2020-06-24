301 Swale Avenue

Amenities
All new appliance washer, dryer, refrigerator, stove and microwave
Electric heating and AC
Hard wood floods and new carpet upstairs.
One car garage attached, drive way and street parking.
Sprinkles and smoke detectors in every room.
5 minutes from Downtown Baltimore.
private backyard.
Details
Beds/Baths: 3BD/2.5BA 1250sqft
Rental Terms
Rent: $1,475.00
Available: 03/1/2019
Application Fee: $40.00
Security Deposit: $1,475.00
Pet Policy
Cats not allowed
Dogs not allowed
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/28636
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4765071)