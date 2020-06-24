301 Swale Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system parking garage pet friendly

All new appliance washer, dryer, refrigerator, stove and microwave



Electric heating and AC



Hard wood floods and new carpet upstairs.



One car garage attached, drive way and street parking.



Sprinkles and smoke detectors in every room.



5 minutes from Downtown Baltimore.



private backyard.



Details

Beds/Baths: 3BD/2.5BA 1250sqft



Rental Terms

Rent: $1,475.00

Available: 03/1/2019

Application Fee: $40.00

Security Deposit: $1,475.00

Pet Policy

Cats not allowed

Dogs not allowed



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/28636



(RLNE4765071)