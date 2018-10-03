3000 E BALTIMORE STREET

Amenities

Stunning end unit just 2 blocks from Patterson Park. Previous renovation done by Building Character, comes with all the bells and whistles. This property still has 5 years left on the historic CHAP tax credit, a large open floor plan with tall ceilings, 2 huge master suites on the 2nd level with walk in closets. Bed and bath in the basement along with an office/den, a 1 car parking pad and roof deck with city/park views. Hardwood floors throughout, kitchen island, soft-close custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, recessed lighting, and an entire home audio system.