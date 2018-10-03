All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3000 E BALTIMORE STREET
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:35 AM

3000 E BALTIMORE STREET

3000 East Baltimore Street · (410) 675-1550
Location

3000 East Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2236 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning end unit just 2 blocks from Patterson Park. Previous renovation done by Building Character, comes with all the bells and whistles. This property still has 5 years left on the historic CHAP tax credit, a large open floor plan with tall ceilings, 2 huge master suites on the 2nd level with walk in closets. Bed and bath in the basement along with an office/den, a 1 car parking pad and roof deck with city/park views. Hardwood floors throughout, kitchen island, soft-close custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, recessed lighting, and an entire home audio system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 E BALTIMORE STREET have any available units?
3000 E BALTIMORE STREET has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3000 E BALTIMORE STREET have?
Some of 3000 E BALTIMORE STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 E BALTIMORE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3000 E BALTIMORE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 E BALTIMORE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3000 E BALTIMORE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3000 E BALTIMORE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3000 E BALTIMORE STREET does offer parking.
Does 3000 E BALTIMORE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3000 E BALTIMORE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 E BALTIMORE STREET have a pool?
No, 3000 E BALTIMORE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3000 E BALTIMORE STREET have accessible units?
No, 3000 E BALTIMORE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 E BALTIMORE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3000 E BALTIMORE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
