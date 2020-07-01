Rent Calculator
All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2916 HUNTINGDON AVENUE
Last updated May 1 2020 at 5:35 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2916 HUNTINGDON AVENUE
2916 Huntingdon Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2916 Huntingdon Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Remington
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom townhome in Remington for rent beginning on 5/1/2020. Well maintained and pet friendly! Tenants need 24 hour notice for showings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2916 HUNTINGDON AVENUE have any available units?
2916 HUNTINGDON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2916 HUNTINGDON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2916 HUNTINGDON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2916 HUNTINGDON AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2916 HUNTINGDON AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 2916 HUNTINGDON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2916 HUNTINGDON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2916 HUNTINGDON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2916 HUNTINGDON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2916 HUNTINGDON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2916 HUNTINGDON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2916 HUNTINGDON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2916 HUNTINGDON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2916 HUNTINGDON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2916 HUNTINGDON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2916 HUNTINGDON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2916 HUNTINGDON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
