Baltimore, MD
2904 Hudson St
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:35 PM

2904 Hudson St

2904 Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2904 Hudson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
There is beautiful hardwood flooring throughout and a gorgeous kitchen to cook in. Recent renovations and a rooftop deck give this home a beautiful edge. 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths makes this townhome something to see. Come tour today! Call/Text Erica 443.272.1017 Requirements: 600 Credit ScoreÂ  Make 3x monthly rentÂ  No recent evictionsÂ 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2904 Hudson St have any available units?
2904 Hudson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2904 Hudson St have?
Some of 2904 Hudson St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2904 Hudson St currently offering any rent specials?
2904 Hudson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2904 Hudson St pet-friendly?
No, 2904 Hudson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2904 Hudson St offer parking?
No, 2904 Hudson St does not offer parking.
Does 2904 Hudson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2904 Hudson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2904 Hudson St have a pool?
Yes, 2904 Hudson St has a pool.
Does 2904 Hudson St have accessible units?
No, 2904 Hudson St does not have accessible units.
Does 2904 Hudson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2904 Hudson St does not have units with dishwashers.

