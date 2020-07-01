2904 Hudson St

There is beautiful hardwood flooring throughout and a gorgeous kitchen to cook in. Recent renovations and a rooftop deck give this home a beautiful edge. 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths makes this townhome something to see. Come tour today! Call/Text Erica 443.272.1017 Requirements: 600 Credit ScoreÂ Make 3x monthly rentÂ No recent evictionsÂ
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
