2904 Hudson St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated gym pool

There is beautiful hardwood flooring throughout and a gorgeous kitchen to cook in. Recent renovations and a rooftop deck give this home a beautiful edge. 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths makes this townhome something to see. Come tour today! Call/Text Erica 443.272.1017 Requirements: 600 Credit ScoreÂ Make 3x monthly rentÂ No recent evictionsÂ