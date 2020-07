Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

3 bed 1 Bath row home, large rooms, covered front porch, full size basement.

Fenced in back yard with 2 car off street parking pad.

Contact: Susan 410-230-0242 to set up an appointment. Normal viewing times are Monday - Friday, 9:00am - 4:30pm. Some weekends may be made available.



Requirements:

-Must be able to place BGE in your name.

-Must not have any evictions against you.

-Must make at least 3 times the gross rent per month.