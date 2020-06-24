2775 Lighthouse Point E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly internet access

Come have the experience of a lifetime in a beautiful marina between Canton and historic Fells Point. Enjoy strolls along the cobblestone streets filled with wonder eateries, colorful pubs, and magnificent people. In Baltimores downtown district you can take the water taxi to Fort McHenry, the Inner Harbor, or Federal Hill. Enjoy a game filled weekend with the Ravens or Orioles.



The Aries is a well appointed state-of-the-art house boat with all of the amenities of home, while living on the water. The Aries boasts a full kitchen, two bedrooms, and a grand upper deck for entertaining and beautiful views of Baltimores harbor. The boat sleeps 6 with a pullout full size couch. The boat also has a washer and dryer, wifi and Dish Network.



We are pet friendly so bring your dogs and cats!