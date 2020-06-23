Rent Calculator
2740 MARBOURNE AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2740 MARBOURNE AVENUE
2740 Marbourne Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2740 Marbourne Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Lakeland
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Please call 3013661826 for more info
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2740 MARBOURNE AVENUE have any available units?
2740 MARBOURNE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2740 MARBOURNE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2740 MARBOURNE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2740 MARBOURNE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2740 MARBOURNE AVENUE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2740 MARBOURNE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2740 MARBOURNE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2740 MARBOURNE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2740 MARBOURNE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2740 MARBOURNE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2740 MARBOURNE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2740 MARBOURNE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2740 MARBOURNE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2740 MARBOURNE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2740 MARBOURNE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2740 MARBOURNE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2740 MARBOURNE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
