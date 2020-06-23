All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2740 MARBOURNE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2740 MARBOURNE AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2740 MARBOURNE AVENUE

2740 Marbourne Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2740 Marbourne Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Lakeland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Please call 3013661826 for more info

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2740 MARBOURNE AVENUE have any available units?
2740 MARBOURNE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2740 MARBOURNE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2740 MARBOURNE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2740 MARBOURNE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2740 MARBOURNE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2740 MARBOURNE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2740 MARBOURNE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2740 MARBOURNE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2740 MARBOURNE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2740 MARBOURNE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2740 MARBOURNE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2740 MARBOURNE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2740 MARBOURNE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2740 MARBOURNE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2740 MARBOURNE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2740 MARBOURNE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2740 MARBOURNE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir
Baltimore, MD 21244
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland