Baltimore, MD
2716 UHLER AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2716 UHLER AVENUE

2716 Uhler Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2716 Uhler Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Levindale

Amenities

patio / balcony
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great opportunity in this 2 bedroom home! Covered front porch, dining room, nice size rooms and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2716 UHLER AVENUE have any available units?
2716 UHLER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2716 UHLER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2716 UHLER AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2716 UHLER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2716 UHLER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2716 UHLER AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2716 UHLER AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2716 UHLER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2716 UHLER AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2716 UHLER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2716 UHLER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2716 UHLER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2716 UHLER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2716 UHLER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2716 UHLER AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2716 UHLER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2716 UHLER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
