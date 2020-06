Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Nice place to call home! Traditional floor plan with hardwood flooring on the main level and modern galley kitchen. The kitchen leads to the backyard which has a fully fenced in yard. BRAND new carpeting in the bedrooms, upgraded bathroom, and FRESH paint throughout. Unfinished basement with extra room for additional storage. Excellent location and within minutes to I-695, I-895, and 295. AN ADDITIONAL $100 DOLLARS WILL BE CHARGED IN A MONTHLY BASIS TO COVER THE WATER SERVICE EXPENSE.