2616 Lighthouse Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Exposed Brick Walls: Spacious and naturally well-lit.

3 bedroom, 4.0 bathroom in Canton.

Short walk to public transit, nearby farmers market in the summer!

property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.