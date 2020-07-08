All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:12 AM

2616 Lighthouse Ln

2616 Lighthouse Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2616 Lighthouse Lane, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Exposed Brick Walls: Spacious and naturally well-lit.
3 bedroom, 4.0 bathroom in Canton.
Short walk to public transit, nearby farmers market in the summer!
property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2616 Lighthouse Ln have any available units?
2616 Lighthouse Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2616 Lighthouse Ln have?
Some of 2616 Lighthouse Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2616 Lighthouse Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2616 Lighthouse Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2616 Lighthouse Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2616 Lighthouse Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2616 Lighthouse Ln offer parking?
No, 2616 Lighthouse Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2616 Lighthouse Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2616 Lighthouse Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2616 Lighthouse Ln have a pool?
No, 2616 Lighthouse Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2616 Lighthouse Ln have accessible units?
No, 2616 Lighthouse Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2616 Lighthouse Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2616 Lighthouse Ln has units with dishwashers.

