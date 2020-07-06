Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2613 GARRETT AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2613 GARRETT AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2613 GARRETT AVENUE
2613 Garrett Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2613 Garrett Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Coldstream - Homestead - Montebello
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Quaint rowhome with 3 bedrooms, office/den, bonus room and 1 bath. Move in ready rental.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2613 GARRETT AVENUE have any available units?
2613 GARRETT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2613 GARRETT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2613 GARRETT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 GARRETT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2613 GARRETT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2613 GARRETT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2613 GARRETT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2613 GARRETT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2613 GARRETT AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 GARRETT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2613 GARRETT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2613 GARRETT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2613 GARRETT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 GARRETT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2613 GARRETT AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2613 GARRETT AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2613 GARRETT AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
The Eden
777 S Eden St
Baltimore, MD 21231
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland