Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2613 GARRETT AVENUE

2613 Garrett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2613 Garrett Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Coldstream - Homestead - Montebello

Amenities

oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Quaint rowhome with 3 bedrooms, office/den, bonus room and 1 bath. Move in ready rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2613 GARRETT AVENUE have any available units?
2613 GARRETT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2613 GARRETT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2613 GARRETT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 GARRETT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2613 GARRETT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2613 GARRETT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2613 GARRETT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2613 GARRETT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2613 GARRETT AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 GARRETT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2613 GARRETT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2613 GARRETT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2613 GARRETT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 GARRETT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2613 GARRETT AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2613 GARRETT AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2613 GARRETT AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

