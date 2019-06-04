2607 N. Charles St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Renovated 6BD/3.5 Huge Charles Village Home - Available 7/22! - Newly Renovated 6BD/3.5 Huge Charles Village Home with Hardwood Floors & a Nice Updated Tiled Kitchen with Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances! This Home Also Comes with Central Air, a Washer & Dryer, a Dishwasher, a Balcony, Walk in Closets, an Unfinished Basement Great for Storage, and Convenient Off-Street Parking! Utilities not included in rent. This Home is Available 7/22!



New Photos will Be Taken after the Renovation is Complete!



Very convenient to JHU Homewood campus! Also convenient to the Peabody, University of Baltimore, Penn Station and more! Just a short walk to all the wonderful Charles Village restaurants, bars, art museums and so much more! There are also local shuttle stops to Johns Hopkins just around the corner!



Pet policy: Small dogs/Cats okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet



See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:



Americanmanage.com



Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!



No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.



