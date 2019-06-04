All apartments in Baltimore
2607 N. Charles St

2607 Maryland Highway 139
Location

2607 Maryland Highway 139, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated 6BD/3.5 Huge Charles Village Home - Available 7/22! - Newly Renovated 6BD/3.5 Huge Charles Village Home with Hardwood Floors & a Nice Updated Tiled Kitchen with Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances! This Home Also Comes with Central Air, a Washer & Dryer, a Dishwasher, a Balcony, Walk in Closets, an Unfinished Basement Great for Storage, and Convenient Off-Street Parking! Utilities not included in rent. This Home is Available 7/22!

New Photos will Be Taken after the Renovation is Complete!

Very convenient to JHU Homewood campus! Also convenient to the Peabody, University of Baltimore, Penn Station and more! Just a short walk to all the wonderful Charles Village restaurants, bars, art museums and so much more! There are also local shuttle stops to Johns Hopkins just around the corner!

Pet policy: Small dogs/Cats okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE4919708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2607 N. Charles St have any available units?
2607 N. Charles St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2607 N. Charles St have?
Some of 2607 N. Charles St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2607 N. Charles St currently offering any rent specials?
2607 N. Charles St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2607 N. Charles St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2607 N. Charles St is pet friendly.
Does 2607 N. Charles St offer parking?
Yes, 2607 N. Charles St offers parking.
Does 2607 N. Charles St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2607 N. Charles St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2607 N. Charles St have a pool?
No, 2607 N. Charles St does not have a pool.
Does 2607 N. Charles St have accessible units?
No, 2607 N. Charles St does not have accessible units.
Does 2607 N. Charles St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2607 N. Charles St has units with dishwashers.
