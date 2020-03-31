2534 E FAYETTE ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

IT'S LOCATION, LOCATION,LOCATION!! Spacious 1884sqft. (Bsmt footage included) TOWNHOUSE/ROWHOUSE. LR/DR/Large Eat In Kitchen. Two (2) Bedrooms, 2Baths w/ 3rd Bedroom or Office in Fully Finished Bsmt. that has one of the Full Baths & Laundry Room. Central A/C. Both Wood and Carpeted Floors throughout.Large Fenced Patio.Lots of Closets.GREAT LIGHT FILLED LR/DR/Kitchen/Bedrooms. TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES. NO PETS except Service Animal. Two blocks from The Park in Patterson Pk.Close to the Harbor, Johns Hopkins, Fells Pt, Canton, Harbor East, Harris Teeter/Target Shopping Center, Merritt Health Club with much more close by. Great Transportation Options Available for Commuters. Lead/Poison/Fraud Alert Uploaded in listing. 620+ CREDIT & Total (Household) Gross Monthly Income Must Be 2-3 x Monthly Rent. FOR SALE OR LEASE. 12-36 MONTH LEASE Available. Requires 24 hour notice for showings. This is a MUST SEE!!