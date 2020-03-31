All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2534 E FAYETTE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2534 E FAYETTE ST
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:45 AM

2534 E FAYETTE ST

2534 East Fayette Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Patterson Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2534 East Fayette Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
IT'S LOCATION, LOCATION,LOCATION!! Spacious 1884sqft. (Bsmt footage included) TOWNHOUSE/ROWHOUSE. LR/DR/Large Eat In Kitchen. Two (2) Bedrooms, 2Baths w/ 3rd Bedroom or Office in Fully Finished Bsmt. that has one of the Full Baths & Laundry Room. Central A/C. Both Wood and Carpeted Floors throughout.Large Fenced Patio.Lots of Closets.GREAT LIGHT FILLED LR/DR/Kitchen/Bedrooms. TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES. NO PETS except Service Animal. Two blocks from The Park in Patterson Pk.Close to the Harbor, Johns Hopkins, Fells Pt, Canton, Harbor East, Harris Teeter/Target Shopping Center, Merritt Health Club with much more close by. Great Transportation Options Available for Commuters. Lead/Poison/Fraud Alert Uploaded in listing. 620+ CREDIT & Total (Household) Gross Monthly Income Must Be 2-3 x Monthly Rent. FOR SALE OR LEASE. 12-36 MONTH LEASE Available. Requires 24 hour notice for showings. This is a MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2534 E FAYETTE ST have any available units?
2534 E FAYETTE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2534 E FAYETTE ST have?
Some of 2534 E FAYETTE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2534 E FAYETTE ST currently offering any rent specials?
2534 E FAYETTE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2534 E FAYETTE ST pet-friendly?
No, 2534 E FAYETTE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2534 E FAYETTE ST offer parking?
Yes, 2534 E FAYETTE ST offers parking.
Does 2534 E FAYETTE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2534 E FAYETTE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2534 E FAYETTE ST have a pool?
No, 2534 E FAYETTE ST does not have a pool.
Does 2534 E FAYETTE ST have accessible units?
No, 2534 E FAYETTE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2534 E FAYETTE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2534 E FAYETTE ST has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct
Baltimore, MD 21207
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road
Baltimore, MD 21229
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D
Baltimore, MD 21206

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland