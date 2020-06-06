2524 FOSTER AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher coffee bar ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar

Baltimore living at its finest. This Canton townhouse is move in ready. Right when you walk in you will fall in love with this 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom charmer. Wooden floors, exposed brick, and your own private outdoor space will make you want to move right in. The finished basement is an added bonus and makes for more spacious living. If you want a place that is walkable to everything, you've found the one. Here, you are close to Patterson Park, grocery stores, coffee shops, bars, restaurants and entertainment. Make your commute to UMD or Johns Hopkins a breeze by renting here. You are also close to interstate and public transit routes which makes getting around easy. Make an appointment to see this one soon.