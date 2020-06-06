All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM

2524 FOSTER AVENUE

2524 Foster Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2524 Foster Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
coffee bar
ice maker
microwave
Baltimore living at its finest. This Canton townhouse is move in ready. Right when you walk in you will fall in love with this 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom charmer. Wooden floors, exposed brick, and your own private outdoor space will make you want to move right in. The finished basement is an added bonus and makes for more spacious living. If you want a place that is walkable to everything, you've found the one. Here, you are close to Patterson Park, grocery stores, coffee shops, bars, restaurants and entertainment. Make your commute to UMD or Johns Hopkins a breeze by renting here. You are also close to interstate and public transit routes which makes getting around easy. Make an appointment to see this one soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2524 FOSTER AVENUE have any available units?
2524 FOSTER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2524 FOSTER AVENUE have?
Some of 2524 FOSTER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2524 FOSTER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2524 FOSTER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2524 FOSTER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2524 FOSTER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2524 FOSTER AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2524 FOSTER AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2524 FOSTER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2524 FOSTER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2524 FOSTER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2524 FOSTER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2524 FOSTER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2524 FOSTER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2524 FOSTER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2524 FOSTER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
