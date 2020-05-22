All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 25 S Curley.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
25 S Curley
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

25 S Curley

25 South Curley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Patterson Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

25 South Curley Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Patterson Park 2 Bed 2 Bath Off street parking. - Fantastic house in East Baltimore is perfect for Convenient City Living. Located near Patterson Park 1/2 block from the Patterson Park Tennis Courts, close to shopping and restaurants.

Specific feature include:
2 Bedroom 2 Bath and ample storage in the basement,
Off Street Parking
Brick Wall Feature and Recessed lighting,
Fresh Paint and Trim,
Walk in Shower,
Hardwood Flooring,
Great Kitchen with updated cabinets,
Washer & Dryer,
Central HVAC,
Parking Pad,
Walking Distance to Patterson Park. Close to 895, Downtown, Bayview and Johns Hopkins.

Keyrenterannapolis.com

(RLNE5034671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 S Curley have any available units?
25 S Curley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 S Curley have?
Some of 25 S Curley's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 S Curley currently offering any rent specials?
25 S Curley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 S Curley pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 S Curley is pet friendly.
Does 25 S Curley offer parking?
Yes, 25 S Curley offers parking.
Does 25 S Curley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 S Curley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 S Curley have a pool?
No, 25 S Curley does not have a pool.
Does 25 S Curley have accessible units?
No, 25 S Curley does not have accessible units.
Does 25 S Curley have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 S Curley does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atrium
118 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Carrollwood
3902 Bayville Rd
Baltimore, MD 21220
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland