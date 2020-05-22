25 S Curley

Amenities

Patterson Park 2 Bed 2 Bath Off street parking. - Fantastic house in East Baltimore is perfect for Convenient City Living. Located near Patterson Park 1/2 block from the Patterson Park Tennis Courts, close to shopping and restaurants.



Specific feature include:

2 Bedroom 2 Bath and ample storage in the basement,

Off Street Parking

Brick Wall Feature and Recessed lighting,

Fresh Paint and Trim,

Walk in Shower,

Hardwood Flooring,

Great Kitchen with updated cabinets,

Washer & Dryer,

Central HVAC,

Parking Pad,

Walking Distance to Patterson Park. Close to 895, Downtown, Bayview and Johns Hopkins.



