2427 Linden Ave 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

Luxury Apartment Reservoir Hill/Druid Hill Park - Property Id: 239538



Gorgeous 2 bedroom 1 bath apt in Beautiful Reservoir Hill. Fully renovated 1st floor unit with hard wood floors and interior brick walls. Personal washer/dryer inside of the unit. Big Front porch and rear patio sitting above fenced yard. Detached 2 car garage with remote access. Basement with lots of storage space. Shared Washer/Dryer access in the basement. Close to Johns Hopkins University, MICA, The Maryland Zoo, and just 2 blocks away from Druid Hill Park. Direct access to I-83 2 blocks away. Once the capital project in the park is done there will be an amphitheater and many more park amenities to the area. Available for rent immediately! Pets are ok for additional fee.



Inquiries please contact (808) 798-1366 or (410) 662-3347

To schedule a viewing contact (410) 627-1093

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239538

Property Id 239538



(RLNE5623720)