Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:56 AM

2427 Linden Ave 1

2427 Linden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2427 Linden Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Reservoir Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Luxury Apartment Reservoir Hill/Druid Hill Park - Property Id: 239538

Gorgeous 2 bedroom 1 bath apt in Beautiful Reservoir Hill. Fully renovated 1st floor unit with hard wood floors and interior brick walls. Personal washer/dryer inside of the unit. Big Front porch and rear patio sitting above fenced yard. Detached 2 car garage with remote access. Basement with lots of storage space. Shared Washer/Dryer access in the basement. Close to Johns Hopkins University, MICA, The Maryland Zoo, and just 2 blocks away from Druid Hill Park. Direct access to I-83 2 blocks away. Once the capital project in the park is done there will be an amphitheater and many more park amenities to the area. Available for rent immediately! Pets are ok for additional fee.

Inquiries please contact (808) 798-1366 or (410) 662-3347
To schedule a viewing contact (410) 627-1093
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239538
Property Id 239538

(RLNE5623720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2427 Linden Ave 1 have any available units?
2427 Linden Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2427 Linden Ave 1 have?
Some of 2427 Linden Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2427 Linden Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2427 Linden Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2427 Linden Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2427 Linden Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2427 Linden Ave 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2427 Linden Ave 1 offers parking.
Does 2427 Linden Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2427 Linden Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2427 Linden Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 2427 Linden Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2427 Linden Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 2427 Linden Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2427 Linden Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2427 Linden Ave 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

