2407 Shirley Ave

hardwood floors carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors range refrigerator

Great Single Family 3&1/2 BR Home - Great Single Family Home for rent. Ready to move in today. On ground level: Spacious Living room and Dining room with beautiful hardwood floor, tiled Kitchen with included fridge and stove, one extra Carpeted room on ground level could be used as study or Additional Bedroom.On top Level: Spacious Master Bedroom plus Two more all Carpeted Bedrooms and bathroom on top level. Note no furniture is in the house or included.

By owner/no broker fee.

5 Minute drive from Sinai Hospital, 10 Minute to Loyola University, right near parks with hiking trails and other schools. Contact me today with any Questions!



No Pets Allowed



