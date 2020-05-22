All apartments in Baltimore
2407 Shirley Ave
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

2407 Shirley Ave

2407 Shirley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2407 Shirley Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Greenspring

Amenities

hardwood floors
carpet
range
refrigerator
Great Single Family 3&1/2 BR Home - Great Single Family Home for rent. Ready to move in today. On ground level: Spacious Living room and Dining room with beautiful hardwood floor, tiled Kitchen with included fridge and stove, one extra Carpeted room on ground level could be used as study or Additional Bedroom.On top Level: Spacious Master Bedroom plus Two more all Carpeted Bedrooms and bathroom on top level. Note no furniture is in the house or included.
By owner/no broker fee.
5 Minute drive from Sinai Hospital, 10 Minute to Loyola University, right near parks with hiking trails and other schools. Contact me today with any Questions!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4088618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2407 Shirley Ave have any available units?
2407 Shirley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2407 Shirley Ave have?
Some of 2407 Shirley Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2407 Shirley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2407 Shirley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 Shirley Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2407 Shirley Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2407 Shirley Ave offer parking?
No, 2407 Shirley Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2407 Shirley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2407 Shirley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 Shirley Ave have a pool?
No, 2407 Shirley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2407 Shirley Ave have accessible units?
No, 2407 Shirley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 Shirley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2407 Shirley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
