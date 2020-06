Amenities

Welcome Home! Great city location-Move in ready, this contemporary and RENOVATED unit offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, study room, walk in closet in master's, stainless steel appliances, fence courtyard; perfect for your gardening and entertaining, 1 assigned parking and plenty of parking on the streets. Enjoy the tennis courts, and much more this community has to offer. Close to 83 and Sinai Hospital.