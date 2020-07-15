Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly 24hr maintenance

2355 Flax Terrace Available 08/15/20 Contemporary 3 Bedroom Condo in Coldspring! - Contemporary 3 bedroom condo with easy access to Jones Falls Expy in Coldspring! Spacious multi-level unit features wood flooring throughout with a separate dining area and private outdoor patio perfect for entertaining! Modern open kitchen comes well-equipped with a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and custom tile backsplash. Main floor offers 1 large bedroom and a convenient full bath. Upper level boasts an updated full bath with soaking tub, master bedroom with large walk-in closet, and additional bedroom flooded with natural light! Full-size washer/dryer included!



Dogs welcome with additional deposit, sorry no cats.

Proof of renter’s insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4269836)