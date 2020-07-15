All apartments in Baltimore
2355 Flax Terrace
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:02 PM

2355 Flax Terrace

2355 Flax Terrace · (443) 742-4655
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2355 Flax Terrace, Baltimore, MD 21209
Cold Spring

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2355 Flax Terrace · Avail. Aug 15

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1241 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
2355 Flax Terrace Available 08/15/20 Contemporary 3 Bedroom Condo in Coldspring! - Contemporary 3 bedroom condo with easy access to Jones Falls Expy in Coldspring! Spacious multi-level unit features wood flooring throughout with a separate dining area and private outdoor patio perfect for entertaining! Modern open kitchen comes well-equipped with a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and custom tile backsplash. Main floor offers 1 large bedroom and a convenient full bath. Upper level boasts an updated full bath with soaking tub, master bedroom with large walk-in closet, and additional bedroom flooded with natural light! Full-size washer/dryer included!

Dogs welcome with additional deposit, sorry no cats.
Proof of renter’s insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4269836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2355 Flax Terrace have any available units?
2355 Flax Terrace has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2355 Flax Terrace have?
Some of 2355 Flax Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2355 Flax Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2355 Flax Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2355 Flax Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2355 Flax Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2355 Flax Terrace offer parking?
No, 2355 Flax Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 2355 Flax Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2355 Flax Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2355 Flax Terrace have a pool?
No, 2355 Flax Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2355 Flax Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2355 Flax Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2355 Flax Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2355 Flax Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
