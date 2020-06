2326 FLEET STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

COMPLETELY RENOVATED FROM FOUNDATION UP/BUILT IN 2006! 3 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH TOWNHOME--OPEN CONCEPT MAIN LEVEL WITH FIRST FLOOR HALF BATH--RECESSED LIGHTING, HARDWOOD FLOORING--GOURMET KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, 36" TALL CABINETS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, UPPER LEVEL 1 FEATURES 2ND MASTER BEDROOM WITH MASTER BATH AND 3RD BEDROOM WITH CARPET THROUGHOUT--UPPER LEVEL 2 HAS PRIVATE MASTER SUITE WITH CATHEDRAL CEILINGS AND LUXURY BATH WITH SUNKEN TUB AND A SEPARATE PARTY SIZE SHOWER--NEW CARPET--NEW PAINT--DUAL ZONE HVAC--WATER HEATER AND SUMP PUMP REPLACED IN 2018--ROOFTOP DECK THAT OFFERS WATER AND CITY VIEWS!