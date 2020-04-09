All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2324 Fleet St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2324 Fleet St
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:43 AM

2324 Fleet St

2324 Fleet Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2324 Fleet Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2324 Fleet St Available 04/13/19 Townhouse in Canton w/ Private Patio - 2 Bedroom townhome in Canton features hardwood floors and exposed brick charm throughout! Open floor plan fills the living room, dining room and kitchen with natural light. Enjoy the breakfast bar in the kitchen which boasts lots of storage, a pantry and a half bath that leads to it's private patio. Entertain on every level as this home has an enclosed patio, a private deck leading and a rooftop deck overlooking this highly desired neighborhood in Canton. Two bedrooms on the upper level with a connecting full bath. An unfinished storage basement comes with a washer/dryer.

Dogs Considered on case by case with additional deposit
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3740055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2324 Fleet St have any available units?
2324 Fleet St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2324 Fleet St have?
Some of 2324 Fleet St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2324 Fleet St currently offering any rent specials?
2324 Fleet St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 Fleet St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2324 Fleet St is pet friendly.
Does 2324 Fleet St offer parking?
No, 2324 Fleet St does not offer parking.
Does 2324 Fleet St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2324 Fleet St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 Fleet St have a pool?
No, 2324 Fleet St does not have a pool.
Does 2324 Fleet St have accessible units?
No, 2324 Fleet St does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 Fleet St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2324 Fleet St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake Falls
6106 Northwood Drive
Baltimore, MD 21212
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Broadview
105 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland