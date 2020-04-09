Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

2324 Fleet St Available 04/13/19 Townhouse in Canton w/ Private Patio - 2 Bedroom townhome in Canton features hardwood floors and exposed brick charm throughout! Open floor plan fills the living room, dining room and kitchen with natural light. Enjoy the breakfast bar in the kitchen which boasts lots of storage, a pantry and a half bath that leads to it's private patio. Entertain on every level as this home has an enclosed patio, a private deck leading and a rooftop deck overlooking this highly desired neighborhood in Canton. Two bedrooms on the upper level with a connecting full bath. An unfinished storage basement comes with a washer/dryer.



Dogs Considered on case by case with additional deposit

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3740055)