Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2234 ORLEANS STREET
Last updated December 5 2019 at 3:23 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2234 ORLEANS STREET
2234 Orleans Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2234 Orleans Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Middle East
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Two bedroom, renovated home, blocks from Johns Hopkins Hospital, Patterson Park, shopping and more. Make an appointment to see it today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2234 ORLEANS STREET have any available units?
2234 ORLEANS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2234 ORLEANS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2234 ORLEANS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2234 ORLEANS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2234 ORLEANS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2234 ORLEANS STREET offer parking?
No, 2234 ORLEANS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2234 ORLEANS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2234 ORLEANS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2234 ORLEANS STREET have a pool?
No, 2234 ORLEANS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2234 ORLEANS STREET have accessible units?
No, 2234 ORLEANS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2234 ORLEANS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2234 ORLEANS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2234 ORLEANS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2234 ORLEANS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
