Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Great opportunity available at Park Ave. This is a must see 1 bedroom 1 full bathroom with spacious kitchen, cozy bedroom, nice open living room with french door that open to covered porch to enjoy fresh air. Unit comes with washer and dryer. Come see what this home is all about!