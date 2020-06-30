All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2200 Maryland Ave-$850 C4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2200 Maryland Ave-$850 C4
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

2200 Maryland Ave-$850 C4

2200 Maryland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2200 Maryland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles North

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 1 Bedroom in Remington- $850 - Property Id: 272369

If you are interested in this Property, please TEXT me your Name and the ADDRESS you are inquiring about to (410) 303-5649. I will contact you when I am scheduling appointments for this property. Please, NO texts at inappropriate hours. Thank you.
A Perfect 1 Bedroom Apartment!! The Owner paid Special attention, Preserving the Amazing Historic Character of this Home (Originally Owned by the McCormick Spice Family).
Features Include:
*Original Hardwood Floors
*Lots of Windows
*Large Closet
*Vintage Character
*Gas Range
To see all our Properties available for Rent, visit: RWagnerProperties.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272369
Property Id 272369

(RLNE5746357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 Maryland Ave-$850 C4 have any available units?
2200 Maryland Ave-$850 C4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 Maryland Ave-$850 C4 have?
Some of 2200 Maryland Ave-$850 C4's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 Maryland Ave-$850 C4 currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Maryland Ave-$850 C4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 Maryland Ave-$850 C4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2200 Maryland Ave-$850 C4 is pet friendly.
Does 2200 Maryland Ave-$850 C4 offer parking?
No, 2200 Maryland Ave-$850 C4 does not offer parking.
Does 2200 Maryland Ave-$850 C4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 Maryland Ave-$850 C4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 Maryland Ave-$850 C4 have a pool?
No, 2200 Maryland Ave-$850 C4 does not have a pool.
Does 2200 Maryland Ave-$850 C4 have accessible units?
No, 2200 Maryland Ave-$850 C4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 Maryland Ave-$850 C4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2200 Maryland Ave-$850 C4 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Sublet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl
Baltimore, MD 21202
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland