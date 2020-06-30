2200 Maryland Ave-$850 C4

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 1 Bedroom in Remington- $850 - Property Id: 272369



If you are interested in this Property, please TEXT me your Name and the ADDRESS you are inquiring about to (410) 303-5649. I will contact you when I am scheduling appointments for this property. Please, NO texts at inappropriate hours. Thank you.

A Perfect 1 Bedroom Apartment!! The Owner paid Special attention, Preserving the Amazing Historic Character of this Home (Originally Owned by the McCormick Spice Family).

Features Include:

*Original Hardwood Floors

*Lots of Windows

*Large Closet

*Vintage Character

*Gas Range

