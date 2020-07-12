/
105 Apartments for rent in Charles North, Baltimore, MD
1 Unit Available
2106 Saint Paul Street
2106 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$959
600 sqft
**Virtual Tour & Self Showings Available** How about living in a Bright 1BR or X-Large L Shaped studio located in a secure brownstone building with utilities included? Wanted to Take A Tour? #Availablenow #UtilitiesIncluded *Bright Updated
1 Unit Available
2208 N Charles St #201 & 300
2208 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
Rooms, Houses, & Apartment - This is a general advertisement for our rooms houses and apartments (RLNE5882228)
17 Units Available
520 Park
520 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,249
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
889 sqft
Next to upscale food court at Mount Vernon Marketplace and close to public transportation. Apartments include original architectural features and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog wash station and garage parking.
1 Unit Available
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,012
933 sqft
Luxury apartment homes and lofts with towering ceilings, views of Inner Harbor and premium details. Community amenities include fitness center, private parking garage and business center. Utilities included.
40 Units Available
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,527
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
995 sqft
In the heart of Downtown near Lexington Market, Royal Farms Arena, and Port Discovery Children's Museum. Custom lighting, 10-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and custom cabinetry. Community amenities include a pet grooming station and bike storage.
9 Units Available
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,150
333 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
437 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1049 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 824 N Calvert in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
17 Units Available
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
775 sqft
Catch the energy of Charles Village in this building located at 3100 St. Paul Street. Its location is convenient to the southern portion of the JHU campus and nearby Union Memorial Hospital.
5 Units Available
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$711
314 sqft
1 Bedroom
$958
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Campus Square ' Johns Hopkins ApartmentsLocated just steps from the Homewood Campus of Johns Hopkins University, Campus Square offers Johns Hopkins apartments just steps from the Homewood Campus.
13 Units Available
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$995
393 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mount Vernon ApartmentsJust around the corner from restaurant row on Charles Street, the Walters Art Museum, Center Stage theater and minutes from the Inner Harbor, 611 Park Avenue combines great value with easy access to the best of Baltimore.
4 Units Available
500 Park
500 Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 500 Park in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
23 Units Available
The Jordan
303 Mcmechen Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,250
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Every home at The Jordan was designed and built with you in mind. From the abundance of natural light that streams through its double-pane windows to the super efficient heating.
2 Units Available
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,212
588 sqft
Located right by the Walters Art Museum and W Franklin St. Apartments feature a breakfast bar, wall-to-wall carpeting and modern kitchen appliances. Residents have use of rooftop pool, sundeck and concierge service.
6 Units Available
Severn
701 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,140
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1166 sqft
The Severn, a historic high-rise apartment building that offers spacious apartment homes, is located just minutes away from everything.
20 Units Available
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,295
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
Great location just minutes from the University of Baltimore, Peabody Institute, and the Walters Art Museum. Units feature one or two bedrooms. Community offers communal courtyard, fountain, and European feel.
28 Units Available
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,443
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,498
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
1134 sqft
Upscale living in the perfect location near major freeways and endless entertainment. Amenities designed to relax: refreshing pool, yoga studio, 24-hour gym, dog park and more. Luxurious interiors offer granite counters and hardwood floors.
3 Units Available
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,162
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1085 sqft
Commute quickly via the Jones Falls Expressway. Upscale apartments have large windows, spacious kitchens and comfortable carpet. Keep active in the state-of-the-art fitness center or by swimming in the pool.
14 Units Available
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1293 sqft
Symphony Center Apartments is located at 1020 Park Ave Baltimore, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
38 Units Available
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,290
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1117 sqft
Excellent location, close to University of Baltimore, Penn Station, and MICA. Units feature dishwasher, microwave, and disposal. Community has bike room, garage and open-surface parking.
3 Units Available
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$936
282 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Charles Village Apartments ' Jefferson HouseJefferson House features studio and one bedroom apartment homes with heat and water included in the rent.
6 Units Available
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,135
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
982 sqft
Residences feature in unit laundry, A/C and heat, and private decks. Community has bocce court, billiards, and outdoor basketball court. Conveniently situated close to Preston Gardens Park and MICA.
5 Units Available
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,045
420 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
858 sqft
Elegant art deco-style architecture. Units have hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel kitchen appliances. This pet-friendly community has a gym and basketball court for tenants to use.
4 Units Available
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,285
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1000 sqft
Sophisticated loft-like apartments in the leafy Mt. Vernon neighborhood. Convenient in-unit laundry. Balconies for sunning and entertaining. Granite kitchen counters. Renovated bathrooms with subway tile bath. Updated gym in building.
3 Units Available
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
306 W Franklin 704 Available 07/01/20 Heart of Mt Vernon 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment - Let us offer you the experience of easy and convenient living in the heart of Mt Vernon, Baltimore.
1 Unit Available
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,075
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Preston Street Lofts features stainless steel appliances (which include refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher), beautiful granite countertops, soft-close cabinetry, brand new hardwood flooring, double vanity bathrooms, and 9 foot ceilings
