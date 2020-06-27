Rent Calculator
215 S Gilmor St
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

215 S Gilmor St
215 South Gilmor Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
215 South Gilmor Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Pratt Monroe
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gilmor - Property Id: 134003
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/134003p
Property Id 134003
(RLNE5015913)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 215 S Gilmor St have any available units?
215 S Gilmor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 215 S Gilmor St have?
Some of 215 S Gilmor St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 215 S Gilmor St currently offering any rent specials?
215 S Gilmor St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 S Gilmor St pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 S Gilmor St is pet friendly.
Does 215 S Gilmor St offer parking?
No, 215 S Gilmor St does not offer parking.
Does 215 S Gilmor St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 S Gilmor St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 S Gilmor St have a pool?
No, 215 S Gilmor St does not have a pool.
Does 215 S Gilmor St have accessible units?
No, 215 S Gilmor St does not have accessible units.
Does 215 S Gilmor St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 S Gilmor St has units with dishwashers.
