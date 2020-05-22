Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2134 Wilkens Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2134 Wilkens Ave
Last updated September 30 2019 at 7:15 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2134 Wilkens Ave
2134 Wilkens Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2134 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Bentalou - Smallwood
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom and1 bath living room, dining room, family room, kitchen backyard, basement for storage only 1500 sq foot townhouse.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2134 Wilkens Ave have any available units?
2134 Wilkens Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2134 Wilkens Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2134 Wilkens Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2134 Wilkens Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2134 Wilkens Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2134 Wilkens Ave offer parking?
No, 2134 Wilkens Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2134 Wilkens Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2134 Wilkens Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2134 Wilkens Ave have a pool?
No, 2134 Wilkens Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2134 Wilkens Ave have accessible units?
No, 2134 Wilkens Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2134 Wilkens Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2134 Wilkens Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2134 Wilkens Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2134 Wilkens Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
Hillsdale Manor Apartments
4738 Wakefield Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland