All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 210 W READ STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
210 W READ STREET
Last updated March 17 2020 at 12:56 AM

210 W READ STREET

210 West Read Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Mid-Town Belvedere
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

210 West Read Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Mid-Town Belvedere

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
WOW! RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES!!! Available home for rent in Mount Vernon! Renovated in 2009 (electric/plumbing/drywall/windows), the home has a unique layout. As you enter the front door, you find the living room with hardwood floors, the half bath and the rear door leading to the shared laundry room and rear patio. The next level up has the upgraded kitchen, dining room with fireplace and a bedroom. The top level has 2 additional bedrooms plus the beautifully renovated full bathroom. Located in the vibrant Mount Vernon area, this home is close to public transportation (bus and metro), museums, major commuter routes, employers, shopping, restaurants, and so much more. Basement is a separately rented unit. Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 W READ STREET have any available units?
210 W READ STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 W READ STREET have?
Some of 210 W READ STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 W READ STREET currently offering any rent specials?
210 W READ STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 W READ STREET pet-friendly?
No, 210 W READ STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 210 W READ STREET offer parking?
No, 210 W READ STREET does not offer parking.
Does 210 W READ STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 W READ STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 W READ STREET have a pool?
No, 210 W READ STREET does not have a pool.
Does 210 W READ STREET have accessible units?
No, 210 W READ STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 210 W READ STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 W READ STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Move Cross Country
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
505 West University Parkway
505 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Elkridge Estates
6025 Roland Ave
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street
Baltimore, MD 21223

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland