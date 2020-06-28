210 W READ STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

WOW! RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES!!! Available home for rent in Mount Vernon! Renovated in 2009 (electric/plumbing/drywall/windows), the home has a unique layout. As you enter the front door, you find the living room with hardwood floors, the half bath and the rear door leading to the shared laundry room and rear patio. The next level up has the upgraded kitchen, dining room with fireplace and a bedroom. The top level has 2 additional bedrooms plus the beautifully renovated full bathroom. Located in the vibrant Mount Vernon area, this home is close to public transportation (bus and metro), museums, major commuter routes, employers, shopping, restaurants, and so much more. Basement is a separately rented unit. Schedule your tour today!