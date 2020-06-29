201 GOODWOOD GARDEN

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Amazing opportunity to rent this spectacular home in prime Roland Park location. Experience living in one of Baltimore's oldest and quintessential neighborhoods. This Grande Dame features a covered front porch, a welcoming grand foyer, hardwood floors throughout, fine moldings, spacious rooms, including a library adorned with beautiful built in book cases. An in-ground pool for those hot summer days is a bonus. Walking distance to schools, fine dining and shopping. Come take a look! (Photos coming soon!)