201 GOODWOOD GARDEN

Amenities
Amazing opportunity to rent this spectacular home in prime Roland Park location. Experience living in one of Baltimore's oldest and quintessential neighborhoods. This Grande Dame features a covered front porch, a welcoming grand foyer, hardwood floors throughout, fine moldings, spacious rooms, including a library adorned with beautiful built in book cases. An in-ground pool for those hot summer days is a bonus. Walking distance to schools, fine dining and shopping. Come take a look! (Photos coming soon!)