Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
201 GOODWOOD GARDEN
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:46 AM

201 GOODWOOD GARDEN

201 Goodwood Gardens · No Longer Available
Baltimore
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

201 Goodwood Gardens, Baltimore, MD 21210
Roland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Amazing opportunity to rent this spectacular home in prime Roland Park location. Experience living in one of Baltimore's oldest and quintessential neighborhoods. This Grande Dame features a covered front porch, a welcoming grand foyer, hardwood floors throughout, fine moldings, spacious rooms, including a library adorned with beautiful built in book cases. An in-ground pool for those hot summer days is a bonus. Walking distance to schools, fine dining and shopping. Come take a look! (Photos coming soon!)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 GOODWOOD GARDEN have any available units?
201 GOODWOOD GARDEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 GOODWOOD GARDEN have?
Some of 201 GOODWOOD GARDEN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 GOODWOOD GARDEN currently offering any rent specials?
201 GOODWOOD GARDEN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 GOODWOOD GARDEN pet-friendly?
No, 201 GOODWOOD GARDEN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 201 GOODWOOD GARDEN offer parking?
No, 201 GOODWOOD GARDEN does not offer parking.
Does 201 GOODWOOD GARDEN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 GOODWOOD GARDEN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 GOODWOOD GARDEN have a pool?
Yes, 201 GOODWOOD GARDEN has a pool.
Does 201 GOODWOOD GARDEN have accessible units?
No, 201 GOODWOOD GARDEN does not have accessible units.
Does 201 GOODWOOD GARDEN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 GOODWOOD GARDEN has units with dishwashers.
