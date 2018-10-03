Amenities

20 N Ellwood Avenue Available 02/13/19 2 Bedroom Townhome in Patterson Park - 2 bedroom townhome in Patterson Park area with open floorplan, hardwood floors and exposed brick walls. The upgraded, eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The upper level has Berber carpet and two full baths. Additional features include an unfinished storage basement with washer/dryer, a fenced rear parking pad and a 1/2 bath on the main level.



Parking pad accessed through gated, secure alley, house has an alarm system, programmable thermostat that can be controlled online, and upgraded sound dampening windows!



Price subject to lease terms

Pets accepted with additional deposit, inquire for details!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



No Cats Allowed



