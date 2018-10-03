All apartments in Baltimore
20 N Ellwood Avenue

20 North Ellwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20 North Ellwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
24hr maintenance
pet friendly
20 N Ellwood Avenue Available 02/13/19 2 Bedroom Townhome in Patterson Park - 2 bedroom townhome in Patterson Park area with open floorplan, hardwood floors and exposed brick walls. The upgraded, eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The upper level has Berber carpet and two full baths. Additional features include an unfinished storage basement with washer/dryer, a fenced rear parking pad and a 1/2 bath on the main level.

Parking pad accessed through gated, secure alley, house has an alarm system, programmable thermostat that can be controlled online, and upgraded sound dampening windows!

Price subject to lease terms
Pets accepted with additional deposit, inquire for details!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2648874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 N Ellwood Avenue have any available units?
20 N Ellwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 N Ellwood Avenue have?
Some of 20 N Ellwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 N Ellwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
20 N Ellwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 N Ellwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 N Ellwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 20 N Ellwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 20 N Ellwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 20 N Ellwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 N Ellwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 N Ellwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 20 N Ellwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 20 N Ellwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 20 N Ellwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 20 N Ellwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 N Ellwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
