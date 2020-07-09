All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1927 West Fayette Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1927 West Fayette Street
Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:07 AM

1927 West Fayette Street

1927 West Fayette Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1927 West Fayette Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Lexington

Amenities

pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COMING SOON TO THE 21223 AREA!!
1927 W Fayette St, Baltimore, MD is a single family home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1927 West Fayette Street have any available units?
1927 West Fayette Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1927 West Fayette Street have?
Some of 1927 West Fayette Street's amenities include pet friendly, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1927 West Fayette Street currently offering any rent specials?
1927 West Fayette Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1927 West Fayette Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1927 West Fayette Street is pet friendly.
Does 1927 West Fayette Street offer parking?
No, 1927 West Fayette Street does not offer parking.
Does 1927 West Fayette Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1927 West Fayette Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1927 West Fayette Street have a pool?
No, 1927 West Fayette Street does not have a pool.
Does 1927 West Fayette Street have accessible units?
No, 1927 West Fayette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1927 West Fayette Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1927 West Fayette Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Glen Townhomes
2875 Forest Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Hopkins House
110 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct
Baltimore, MD 21207
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland