1927 West Fayette Street
Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:07 AM
1927 West Fayette Street
1927 West Fayette Street
No Longer Available
Location
1927 West Fayette Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Lexington
Amenities
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COMING SOON TO THE 21223 AREA!!
1927 W Fayette St, Baltimore, MD is a single family home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1927 West Fayette Street have any available units?
1927 West Fayette Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1927 West Fayette Street have?
Some of 1927 West Fayette Street's amenities include pet friendly, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1927 West Fayette Street currently offering any rent specials?
1927 West Fayette Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1927 West Fayette Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1927 West Fayette Street is pet friendly.
Does 1927 West Fayette Street offer parking?
No, 1927 West Fayette Street does not offer parking.
Does 1927 West Fayette Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1927 West Fayette Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1927 West Fayette Street have a pool?
No, 1927 West Fayette Street does not have a pool.
Does 1927 West Fayette Street have accessible units?
No, 1927 West Fayette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1927 West Fayette Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1927 West Fayette Street does not have units with dishwashers.
