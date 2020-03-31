Rent Calculator
1924 Wilhelm St
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM
1924 Wilhelm St
1924 Wilhelm Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1924 Wilhelm Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Pratt Monroe
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Wilhelm - Property Id: 159418
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/159418p
Property Id 159418
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5282299)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1924 Wilhelm St have any available units?
1924 Wilhelm St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1924 Wilhelm St currently offering any rent specials?
1924 Wilhelm St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1924 Wilhelm St pet-friendly?
No, 1924 Wilhelm St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1924 Wilhelm St offer parking?
No, 1924 Wilhelm St does not offer parking.
Does 1924 Wilhelm St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1924 Wilhelm St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1924 Wilhelm St have a pool?
No, 1924 Wilhelm St does not have a pool.
Does 1924 Wilhelm St have accessible units?
No, 1924 Wilhelm St does not have accessible units.
Does 1924 Wilhelm St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1924 Wilhelm St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1924 Wilhelm St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1924 Wilhelm St does not have units with air conditioning.
