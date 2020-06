Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Save Rent with a $800 move in bonus for a FEBRUARY Move-In ***** Awesome Townhouse. 3rd Bedroom in Finished Lower Level with Full Bath. Big Bedrooms and Large Closets. Updated Kitchen with Granite, Newer Appliances, & Lots of Cabinets. Convenient Deck off Kitchen for Entertaining. Washer & Dryer Inc. Convenient location in Great Community One Block from Johns Hopkins Hospital. Walk to Fells!